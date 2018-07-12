Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials have released the cause of a helicopter crash at the State Highway Patrol training facility that injured two people. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Officials have released the cause of a helicopter crash at the State Highway Patrol training facility that injured two people.

Helicopter slams to the ground at highway patrol training facility
The pilot and the passenger involved in a helicopter crash at the State Highway Patrol training facility have been identified.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on June 19 at the landing pad off Garner Road at E. Tryon Road.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, pilot trooper R. M. Collie, with District 4 in Wake County, said he failed to unhook a transporter from one of the helicopter's skids.

Collie claimed he attached an electric/hydraulic transporter to move the helicopter from the hangar to the helipad.

During preflight preparations, Collie said he was unhooking the transporter clamp from the left skid when Clint Stone, the passenger seated in the left front co-pilot seat, inquired about removing the controls from the co-pilot's side of the helicopter.

After deciding to remove the controls, Collie continued with the preflight inspection but forgot to unhook the transporter from the right skid.

Subsequently, during the takeoff, the helicopter began to roll uncontrollably to the right until the main rotor blades struck the ground, causing the helicopter to fall onto its side.

EMBED More News Videos

Drone footage of helicopter crash site



Collie and Stone both sustained minor injuries.

Collie said the purpose of the fight was to take photographs near the Raleigh-Durham Airport.

The helicopter is a military surplus chopper that was purchased by the highway patrol for training.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopter crashhelicopterraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News