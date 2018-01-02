Officials investigating after Duplin County church catches fire

The fire broke out before 8 a.m. at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, located at 314 East Church Street, in Rose Hill.

ROSE HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating but don't suspect foul play after a Duplin County church caught fire Monday morning.

The chief told our crew on the scene that one firefighter was injured after the roof of the church collapsed.

A beam came down on the firefighter and broke his arm, according to the chief.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation says there is no reason to suspect foul play in the, though the cause remains under investigation.



The church was built in the late 1800s. It has a little more than 100 members but serves an entire community. It operates a food bank, holds recovery meetings and helps feed the elderly.

The church pastor, Christopher Leak, said he is devastated but determined to rebuild.

"The Church is more than just a building," Leak told ABC11. "Today has been a hard day, but God is going to do good through it, I know. So we're grateful for that."
