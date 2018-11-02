They said companies across the country are targeting businesses and telling them they could face fines if they don't buy and display signs with information about various workplace issues including the Affordable Care Act, a drug-free workplace, safety, sexual harassment, and E-verify.
These companies are charging prices ranging from around $25 to $70 each for the signs.
The Federal Trade Commission and North Carolina Department of Labor are warning businesses owners not to buy them.
That's because the signs are free through the state and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Officials with the North Carolina Department of Labor said they have reprimanded several companies for charging for the signs.