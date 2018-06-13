Officials: Vandals carve into bronze door at Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

BUXTON (WTVD) --
The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Buxton was vandalized this week when vandals carved into the original bronze door, according to Dare County officials.


The letters 'SEF' were etched into right side panel of the door.

"Many residents of Hatteras Island have served as lighthouse keepers in the 1800s and 1900s, taking care of the this iconic structure and helping to protect mariners off the coast. It is important that we treat the lighthouse with respect to honor the structure itself and the legacy of those that served in it," Superintendent David Hallac said.

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, completed in 1870, is a National Historic Landmark.
