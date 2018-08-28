Damara Croley -- 13 years old. Birthdate -- 11/08/2004. 5'03 / 180 pounds. Brown hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley -- 12 years old. Birthdate -- 01/30/2006. 5'01"/ 120 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson -- 9 years old. Birthdate -- 03/05/2009. 4'05" / 80 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing white top and dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson -- 8 years old. Birthdate -- 04/16/2010. 4'05"/ 111 pounds. Blonde hair and Blue eyes. Last wearing blue shirt and red and black shorts.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for four Ohio children who are in danger and may be headed for Florida.The children were taken from Lima, Ohio by their non-custodial mother, Marianne Merritt.She is said to be headed to Florida with the kids and boyfriend Charles Perkins. Police say he is abusive to the children.Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager with Ohio plate FMQ3175. The car has a white passenger door.Marianne Merritt is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.Charles Perkins is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 164 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.The children who are missing include: