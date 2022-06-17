Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour has fans across the country saying it was "Worth the Wait!"

NEW YORK -- With Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour underway, thousands of fans across the country lined up for hours to see the Grammy-Award winner perform live in cities like Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, and Philadelphia.
In March 2022, the singer premiered her Disney+ film, OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving HOME 2 U (A SOUR film), which takes fans on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. The film provides access to never-before-seen footage and new live arrangements of songs from her debut album, SOUR.
ABC Localish visited fans in anticipation of her sold-out shows. "We are seeing an icon in the making," said one excited fan outside the Bill Graham Civic Center in San Francisco. "I can't name another debut artist that has three Grammys and just her influence in our youth," he added.
In Philadelphia, fans weathered the rain and wind as they lined up for Olivia Rodrigo's concert outside the Metropolitan Opera House. "Philly fans of Olivia Rodrigo are the best," said one joyful fan who had been standing out in the rain overnight just to see the "good 4 u" star.
Fans couldn't help but share their love for the Disney+ film and Olivia herself. "I love 'driving home 2 u so much. It's cool to see the road trip from Salt Lake to L.A. and like all the different versions of her songs," noted one fan in Chicago. Another told ABC Localish that it was amazing to see the behind-the-scenes footage of how Rodrigo's debut album was made.
"I hope that viewers are inspired to create something or express how they feel in some way through art," said Rodrigo in an interview with Disney+. "And I definitely did that throughout the process of me making Sour and I think that is a very beautiful and powerful thing."
Watch OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) on Disney+ now.
Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.
