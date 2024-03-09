WATCH LIVE

On The Red Carpet gets you ready for Hollywood's biggest night

ByJoe Maxfield OTRC logo
Saturday, March 9, 2024
On The Red Carpet Oscar Sunday Preview
Oscar Sunday is March 10 on ABC and On The Red Carpet is getting you ready for Hollywood's Biggest Night with a special Oscar preview episode.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet is getting you ready for Hollywood's Biggest Night with a special Oscar preview episode.

Hear what Jimmy Kimmel says he has planned for his fourth time as Oscar host and find out which nominees are most likely to take home Oscar gold.

Also, there are Oscar musical performances you won't want to miss, the stars we expect to make a fashion statement and which favorite films could make Oscar history.

Plus, the nominees have a message for their hometowns, and we found some awesome clips of this year's Oscar contenders in their earliest roles - from Mark Ruffalo in a Clearasil commercial to Emma Stone in a Partridge Family reboot to Bradley Cooper on Sex and the City and more!

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Preview" in the video above.

And don't miss live Oscars coverage all day, Oscar Sunday, March 10 on ABC.

DON'T MISS the 2024 Oscars live Sunday on ABC! Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET | 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years, followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

