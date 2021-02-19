double shooting

One dead in shooting at Chapel Hill apartment complex

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting investigation is underway at a Chapel Hill apartment complex near University Place mall on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Camelot Village Apartments on Estes Drive near Willow Drive. A large police presence surrounded the scene just before 3 p.m.

Police said one person died in the shooting. It's unclear at this time if any others were injured.

Chapel Hill police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chapel hillorange countychapel hill newsorange county newsapartmentdouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Two dead in Durham double shooting, police say
1 man killed, 1 hurt in Harnett County shooting
2 injured in double-shooting in Cumberland County, deputies say
Fayetteville Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mrs. North Carolina, 80 other pageant contestants stranded in Texas
LATEST: Wake Co. accepting Group 3 vaccine requests Monday
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after spa keeps charging her
Working from home saves money for workers and businesses
Cancer patients 'frustrated' by revised state vaccine priorities
Durham Police investigate after man shot and killed on NC 55
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
Show More
Body cam shows police bust women dressed as 'grannies' to get vaccine
6 kids among 9 hurt in apartment gas explosion, cause under investigation
WEATHER: Brighter days ahead!
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Tips for managing the potential COVID-19 vaccine side effects
More TOP STORIES News