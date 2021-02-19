One dead in shooting at Chapel Hill apartment complex

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting investigation is underway at a Chapel Hill apartment complex near University Place mall on Friday afternoon.The shooting happened at the Camelot Village Apartments on Estes Drive near Willow Drive. A large police presence surrounded the scene just before 3 p.m.Police said one person died in the shooting. It's unclear at this time if any others were injured.Chapel Hill police said they do not believe the shooting was random.No other details have been released.