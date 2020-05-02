One dead, one injured in shooting that closed lanes on U.S. 70 near Garner

Just got info from @WakeSheriff about scene that has 70 closed in both directions at Auburn knightdale road. One woman is dead and a man is wounded after a shooting. Man is at @WakeMed for treatment. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/qz7C9SXVI0 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 2, 2020

WKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, one injured and shut down parts of U.S. 70 West near Garner on Saturday afternoon.Officials at the scene told ABC11 it happened around 4:15 p.m.A burgundy SUV was traveling toward Clayton near Raynor Road when a witness saw a woman either being pushed out of a car or jumping out.The woman, who was 24, was dead. Authorities said she had been shot.The driver, a 28-year-old man, continued on U.S. 70 and then crashed into a median.He has also been shot.He was taken to WakeMed for treatment.The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time.