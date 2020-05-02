One dead, one injured in shooting that closed lanes on U.S. 70 near Garner

Officials at the scene told ABC11 it happened around 4:15 p.m.
A burgundy SUV was traveling toward Clayton near Raynor Road when a witness saw a woman either being pushed out of a car or jumping out.
The woman, who was 24, was dead. Authorities said she had been shot.
The driver, a 28-year-old man, continued on U.S. 70 and then crashed into a median.
He has also been shot.
He was taken to WakeMed for treatment.
Just got info from @WakeSheriff about scene that has 70 closed in both directions at Auburn knightdale road. One woman is dead and a man is wounded after a shooting. Man is at @WakeMed for treatment. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/qz7C9SXVI0— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 2, 2020
The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.