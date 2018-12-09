One dead, two injured in Raleigh shooting overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting in Raleigh overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of New Bern Avenue.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and another man were transported to Wake Med with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
