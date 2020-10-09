One injured in shooting inside Walmart in Rocky Mount; suspect on the run

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspect is on the run after one person was injured in a shooting inside a Walmart in Rocky Mount on Friday evening.The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. inside the Walmart at 1511 Benvenue Road.The Nash County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was a result of a fight between the shooter and the victim.Marie Melvin, who was shopping when the shooting happened, said he heard two shots go off before people began to leave the store."I think everybody realized what was happening and they calmly, not running, running but a slow run to get out of the store," Melvin said.The victim appears to be stable and has been taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.Authorities said surrounding businesses in the area are temporarily closed while the investigation is underway.