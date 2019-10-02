One killed in single-vehicle crash on NC-210 in Benson

BENSON, N.C. -- One person was killed when a driver collided with a power pole on NC-210 in Benson Wednesday morning.

Johnston County dispatch confirmed a person was killed in a single-vehicle crash and three others were taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh. The accident happened around 2:15 and occurred near Raleigh Road, close to West Johnston High School. The surrounding stretch of NC-210 is closed.

There are no power outages caused by the accident. The NC DOT expects a new pole to be up by 6 a.m.
