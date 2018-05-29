One man arrested, three others at large in Lee County home burglary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3530899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The LCSO is seeking assistance in regards to a burglary that occurred on Carthage Street.

One man has been arrested and authorities are still looking for three others in connection with a burglary in Lee County.The crime was captured on a home surveillance camera.Diandre Nyshawn McLean, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possessing stolen goods. Authorities believe he was the driver in the case.Three other men remain at large.The burglary happened at a home on Carthage Street Saturday.The man who lives at the home said he left around 1:05 p.m. and got a notification on his phone around 2:30 p.m. that his alarm system had been activated.The intruders took two pistols, a safe containing cash and three watches, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.The suspect's vehicle was located by investigators, which led to the arrest of McLean.Anyone with information is asked to contact the CRIME Tip Line at (919) 718-4577 or (919) 775-5531.