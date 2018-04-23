One man shot outside home in Northeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Police are investigating a shooting on Green Road in Northeast Raleigh that left one person injured Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home across the street from Brentwood Child Care Center at 2:40 p.m.
When officers arrived they found one victim with a gunshot wound.
That person was transported to WakeMed for treatment.
The daycare was on lockdown for a short time after the shooting.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
