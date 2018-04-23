One man shot outside home in Northeast Raleigh

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3383358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating a shooting on Green Road in Northeast Raleigh

Police are investigating a shooting on Green Road in Northeast Raleigh that left one person injured Monday afternoon.Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home across the street from Brentwood Child Care Center at 2:40 p.m.When officers arrived they found one victim with a gunshot wound.That person was transported to WakeMed for treatment.The daycare was on lockdown for a short time after the shooting.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.