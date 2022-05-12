1 million Americans killed by COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a milestone America never wanted to reach, but nationwide COVID has killed one million people. More than 24,500 of those deaths were North Carolinians.In the latest update from the state health department, we're seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations.Still most communities have a low to moderate risk of transmission.President Biden released a statement on the somber event early Thursday morning saying in part, "As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before."North Carolina's Health Director said getting your vaccine and booster are still your best defense against COVID-19."COVID-19 vaccines are free to everybody. That is true even if you don't have health insurance and regardless of immigration status or where you live. COVID vaccines are free to everybody," Dr. Betsey Tilson said.