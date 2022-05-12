Society

1 million Americans killed by COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

1 million Americans killed by COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a milestone America never wanted to reach, but nationwide COVID has killed one million people. More than 24,500 of those deaths were North Carolinians.

In the latest update from the state health department, we're seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Still most communities have a low to moderate risk of transmission.

President Biden released a statement on the somber event early Thursday morning saying in part, "As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before."

North Carolina's Health Director said getting your vaccine and booster are still your best defense against COVID-19.

"COVID-19 vaccines are free to everybody. That is true even if you don't have health insurance and regardless of immigration status or where you live. COVID vaccines are free to everybody," Dr. Betsey Tilson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17 people forced out of Raleigh apartment building due to fire
Raleigh road rage shooting leads to charges for truck driver
High school special education teacher named WCPSS teacher of the year
Durham County Sheriff reveals cross-county 'Strike Team'
Tips to help you save as inflation and cost of everything soars
Raleigh park improvements could hike property taxes up 15 percent
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Show More
Search underway after shooting in Durham County
Timeline of Alabama inmate, prison guard's 11-day escape, capture
Fayetteville man sentenced for groping teen on flight to RDU
Biden says lowering prices a priority, but experts predict more pain
Baby formula shortage concerns Durham moms
More TOP STORIES News