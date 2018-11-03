One person dead in three-vehicle crash in Fayetteville, significant delays on Raeford Road

EMBED </>More Videos

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon.

Outbound Raeford Road is closed near Hoke Loop Road and the area is experiencing significant delays and backups due to the crash.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers responded to the scene at 2:53 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers traveling on outbound Raeford Road attempting to enter Hoke County are encouraged to take Gillis Hill Road, to Stoney Point Road, to Lindsay Road, to Fayetteville Road. Inbound Raeford Road remains open but is experiencing significant delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidenttraffic fatalitiescrashcar crashcar accidentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 17-year-old dies after being shot in Goldsboro, may have been accidental
Final early voting day draws large crowds in the Triangle
Durham Crimestoppers Most Wanted November 2018
Shooter, 2 killed in Florida yoga studio attack identified
2 dead after Amazon building collapses in Maryland
Parents sickened after eating Halloween candy laced with meth
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
Oliver leads Yellow Jackets past Tar Heels 38-28
Show More
Study: 1 in 5 childhood scald burns caused by microwaved ramen, soups
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
Rabbi speaks out week after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'Hate will never win'
Durham police searching for suspect linked to two robberies
VIDEO: California high school teacher arrested, seen punching student
More News