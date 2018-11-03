One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon.Outbound Raeford Road is closed near Hoke Loop Road and the area is experiencing significant delays and backups due to the crash.Officers responded to the scene at 2:53 p.m.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.Drivers traveling on outbound Raeford Road attempting to enter Hoke County are encouraged to take Gillis Hill Road, to Stoney Point Road, to Lindsay Road, to Fayetteville Road. Inbound Raeford Road remains open but is experiencing significant delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).