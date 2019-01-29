One person found dead in Raleigh apartment fire

Just confirmed with @raleighpolice that one person died in this fire in ne raleigh. #ABC11 person discovered inside an apartment here. pic.twitter.com/sUIrRplw1r — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 29, 2019

One person was found dead after crews responded to an apartment fire in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon.It happened on Avenida Del Sol Drive.That's just off Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Road in northeast Raleigh.The dead person has not been identified, Raleigh Police said.The fire appeared to be out, an ABC11 crew at the scene said.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.