One person found dead in Raleigh apartment fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person was found dead after crews responded to an apartment fire in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Avenida Del Sol Drive.

That's just off Capital Boulevard and Spring Forest Road in northeast Raleigh.



The dead person has not been identified, Raleigh Police said.

The fire appeared to be out, an ABC11 crew at the scene said.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
