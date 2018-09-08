Personalize your weather by entering a location.
One person hurt in overnight Durham car crash
Saturday, September 08, 2018 07:34AM
DURHAM, N.C. --
One person is in critical condition after a car overturned in Durham overnight.
The crash happened just two blocks from E Main Street.
Authorities have not released the name of the person involved with the crash.
