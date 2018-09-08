CAR CRASH

One person hurt in overnight Durham car crash

EMBED </>More Videos

One hurt in Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. --
One person is in critical condition after a car overturned in Durham overnight.

The crash happened just two blocks from E Main Street.

Authorities have not released the name of the person involved with the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentdurham county newsDurham
CAR CRASH
Man charged after fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh
911 calls released in deadly I-40 fiery crash
3 killed in crash on I-40 in Johnston County identified, 1 charged
3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
More car crash
Top Stories
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Florence
Florence weakens to a tropical storm, but expected to strengthen
UNC on alert ahead of another possible Silent Sam protest
Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26
Cumberland County mom upset after daughter put on wrong bus
Police identify women wanted for $9,000 Fayetteville shoplifting spree
Travelers to Texas warned of measles exposure
Dog found in locked donation box at Spring Lake shopping center
Show More
Hidden History: North Carolina's lost drive-in theaters
State Elections Board vows to fight federal subpoena of voter records
2nd person charged with murder in death of Leggett mayor, wife
41-year-old man dead in single-vehicle crash in Durham
Six years after Faith Hedgepeth's death, police still confident they will catch killer
More News