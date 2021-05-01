shooting

One person seriously injured in shooting at Charlotte-area mall

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was seriously injured in a shooting at Carolina Place Mall in a Charlotte-area mall on Saturday.

Pineville and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the mall around 5 p.m.

Police said two people began shooting at each other for an unknown reason.

MEDIC confirmed to WSOC at the scene one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this point.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
