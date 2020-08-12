You asked, we answered: All of your back-to-school questions on internet devices, special education programs

Many parents have submitted back-to-school questions to ABC11; most asking about how laptops and wifi hotspots from districts will be distributed to children for use in their virtual learning.
"I tried to find a survey to apply for a device for my granddaughter but I'm not sure where I go, so is there anyone to help me?" a Wake County grandparent asked.
Parents who filled out a survey on the Wake County Public School System website will get a notification telling them when they can pick up their child's laptop and/or hotspot. If you didn't fill out that survey, you will need to contact your child's school.
Wake County has received more than 38,000 requests for devices and will start distributing them Monday. But the district's website says, "Not all will be ready on that date."
Durham Public Schools started distributing devices Wednesday. The district says you should contact your child's school if you haven't requested a device yet.
Some parents asked about Special Education programs.
One parent asking, "Will there be any specific plan for children in self-contained or have IEP (Individualized Education Program)"
Wake County originally planned to have children in Pre-K and Special Education Regional Programs back in school buildings September 8. In an effort to 'ensure efficient staff, sufficient transportation service and sufficient personal protective equipment' the district says it needs more time in a recent update.
The district posted a webinar on their YouTube page about students with special needs starting school virtually.
"In most cases, most student IEPS can be delivered in their entirety through online instruction," Karen Hamilton, Assistant Superintendent for Special Education Services said in the webinar. "In some instances, however, students who have unique needs and require intensive services will be unable to receive intensive services as outlined in their IEP. In those situations, IEP teams will convene to address the unique needs of students..."
Some parents wrote in to ABC11, confused about how in-person instruction will work at Harnett County Schools.
All students start remote learning Monday; those in K-8th grades start in-person August 24 and 9-12th graders start in person August 31.
