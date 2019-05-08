Opening statements underway for Wake County deputy charged with assault in Kyron Hinton arrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The long awaited trial against a Wake County Sheriff's Deputy is underway.

Opening statements started Wednesday after jury selection.

Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Cameron Broadwell is facing felony assault charges for his alleged involvement in the arrest of Kyron Hinton in April 2018.
In a video, Broadwell is seen with his K-9, who goes after Hinton.

Broadwell and two troopers were charged with assault after this arrest of Hinton.

