Florence relief: Operation Airdrop sending portable water filter to Cape Fear

Operation Airdrop is helping to send a portable water filter to Cape Fear after issues with the water supply.

CAPE FEAR, N.C. (WTVD) --
Operation Airdrop is helping to send a portable water filter to Cape Fear after issues with the water supply after Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas.

On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said 16 community water treatment facilities in North Carolina are unable to supply drinking water.

Reggie Cheatham, director of the EPA's Office of Emergency Management, told ABC News that some sewage has been released into the floodwaters through sewer system manholes and a power failure at a water treatment plant in one case.

He said the spilled affected the Neuse and Cape Fear rivers

An unidentified person contacted Operation Airdrop to help send the filter to Cape Fear to help bring clean drinking water to Florence victims.

The machine is estimated to filter thousands of gallons of water.
