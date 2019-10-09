ABC11 Operation Save a Life delivers thousands of free smoke, carbon monoxide alarms

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the sixteenth year, ABC11's Operation Save a Life is on a mission to make sure every family has the equipment they need in case of a fire.
"Some of them just can't go out and afford them. So we offer them at a free price," said Capt. Ramey Seal of the Louisburg Fire Department.
Last year, 136 people in North Carolina died in a fire.
This year, Kidde will provide 3000 smoke alarms and 250 carbon monoxide detectors that will be provided to 25 fire departments across the state.
"We want to help save lives and so therefore we donate alarms into communities where people simply otherwise couldn't have access to them," said Sharon Cooksey, Kidde.
"I make it a game with my kids. When they were younger we made a game. We'd set off the smoke alarm. We'd crawl low in the smoke and we'd get outside so when an actual event does happen we know what to do," said Capt. Scott Benninghoff, Cary Fire Department.
If you need one of these alarms, you can go to your local fire department.
Most fire departments will even install them for you.
