WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities say the person operating a boat that was involved in an accident at Falls Lake Wednesday was impaired.
He will be charged with careless and reckless operation of a motor vessel and operating a vessel while impaired, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
The accident happened Wednesday night at Falls Lake.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
According to officials, a single boat struck land on the dam which separates Falls Lake and Beaver Dam Lake.
Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third person did not need to be transported.
Operator of boat involved in accident at Falls Lake was impaired, officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News