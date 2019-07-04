Operator of boat involved in accident at Falls Lake was impaired, officials say

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities say the person operating a boat that was involved in an accident at Falls Lake Wednesday was impaired.

He will be charged with careless and reckless operation of a motor vessel and operating a vessel while impaired, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The accident happened Wednesday night at Falls Lake.

According to officials, a single boat struck land on the dam which separates Falls Lake and Beaver Dam Lake.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third person did not need to be transported.
