Operator of boat involved in accident at Falls Lake was impaired, officials say

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities say the person operating a boat that was involved in an accident at Falls Lake Wednesday was impaired.He will be charged with careless and reckless operation of a motor vessel and operating a vessel while impaired, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.The accident happened Wednesday night at Falls Lake.According to officials, a single boat struck land on the dam which separates Falls Lake and Beaver Dam Lake.Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third person did not need to be transported.