Orange County deputies investigating second domestic death in 6 months

(Shutterstock)

ORANGE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Orange County Sheriff's Office is working their second domestic death within 6 months.

Around 8:45 Wednesday night, deputies responded to a fatal shooting in the 5100 block of Eno Cemetery Road.

When officials arrived, they found one person had been shot and killed in a domestic situation.

Authorities said this is the second case linked to domestic violence they've worked in the last six months.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"This is the second death resulting from a domestic situation that our office has investigated within the past six months," said sheriff Charles Blackwood. "When our deputies respond to a domestic violence call, they are acutely aware of the potential lethality of the situation. For that reason, deputies receive specialized training about domestic violence."

Deputies said there is no danger to the public and charges will be pursued if appropriate.

Those dealing with issues of domestic violence should contact Compass Center for Women and Families at (919) 9297122.

The Sheriff's Office Crisis Unit is also available to assist victims of domestic violence at (919) 245-2900.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
domestic violencefatal shootingorange county newsOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News