Orange County deputies search for 2 men linked to burglaries, home invasion

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County deputies are seeking the public's help in finding two men in connection to burglaries and a home invasion.Detectives got the break they needed when a home invasion victim scared off the intruders and took pictures of their getaway car.Officials said four men pulled off the crime spree at homes on Kenion Road in Hillsborough, S. Oak Street in Efland, and Olin Road in Cedar Grove.Deputies are looking for 26-year-old Mitchell Covington and 27-year-old Caleb Dunman.William Cox, 27, has been arrested and a fourth man, whose name was not released, is in custody in another county.The thieves got away with firearms, televisions, a tablet, and jewelry, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office."When a resident experiences a break-in, he or she loses more than property. They also suffer a loss to their feelings of safety and a loss to their sense of privacy," said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood. "In these cases, the intruders stole firearms. This obviously makes a bad situation into an even more dangerous one."If you have any information on Covington Dunman, you are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 919-245-2900.