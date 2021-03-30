car chase

Alamance County deputies searching for driver who ran after Orange County chase

By
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alamance County deputies are searching for a shooting suspect who ran from a car following an Orange County chase.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said Alamance deputies were chasing a man wanted in connection with a Graham drive-by shooting.

Deputies tried to pull him over, couldn't and pursued him on Highway 54 into Orange County.

When the chase got to near Carrboro, Alamance deputies used a pit maneuver to spin the suspect's car out. One Alamance County deputy's car T-boned the car.



The driver jumped from the car as deputies arrested a female passenger. The deputies and the woman were not injured.

Law enforcement officers are out with K-9 units looking for the driver who ran from the scene.



See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyorange county newscar chasealamance county newsshooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CHASE
High speed chase ends with fatal crash in Nash County
Driver crashes, dies during chase with Highway Patrol trooper
Man caught hiding inside motel after high-speed chase
SC man shot at multiple cars along I-95 before crashing in VA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials release photo of car linked to deadly Lumberton road rage shooting
Life after COVID vaccine put to test in new UNC-Chapel Hill study
George Floyd's family, Triangle react to Chauvin's murder trial
Body of 5-year-old found during search of Neuse River; father still missing
Some NC unemployed blame ID system for going weeks without benefits
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death
Wake Tech collaboration aims to increase minority women in STEM careers
Show More
Parking spaces become outdoor seating for Apex restaurants
Doctors warn of COVID, allergy symptom overlap as pollen count rises
COVID vaccines found highly effective in real-world CDC study
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
LATEST: 21.6% of NC adult population fully vaccinated against COVID
More TOP STORIES News