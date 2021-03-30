Alamance County deputies searching for driver who ran after Orange County chase

JUST IN: car being towed away from the scene here in @CarrboroTownGov where deputies tell me a suspect they were chasing wrecked. The chase started in @AlamanceNC and @OCNCSheriff helped with pursuit. As far as I know at this hour, the suspect still hasn’t been caught #abc11 pic.twitter.com/fQAMqQ2a9a — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 30, 2021

Also new video in shows @CarrboroPD k-9 deputies searching behind the scene of this crash. There’s still an urgent search for man who was in this car and took off. Woman in car was taken into custody #abc11 pic.twitter.com/GdtndQRR0S — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 30, 2021

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alamance County deputies are searching for a shooting suspect who ran from a car following an Orange County chase.Sheriff Charles Blackwood said Alamance deputies were chasing a man wanted in connection with a Graham drive-by shooting.Deputies tried to pull him over, couldn't and pursued him on Highway 54 into Orange County.When the chase got to near Carrboro, Alamance deputies used a pit maneuver to spin the suspect's car out. One Alamance County deputy's car T-boned the car.The driver jumped from the car as deputies arrested a female passenger. The deputies and the woman were not injured.Law enforcement officers are out with K-9 units looking for the driver who ran from the scene.