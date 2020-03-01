Missing Orange County 12-year-old found safe, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Rosaline Gonzalez has been found and is safe.According to a news release, Rosaline Jasmine Gonzalez had been missing from the Duke Forest Lane Mobile Park, between NC 10 and Highway 70 near Highway 751 since about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.Officials say she will be returned to her mother soon.The Orange County Sheriff's Office thanks the community for their concern.