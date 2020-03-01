Missing Orange County 12-year-old found safe, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Rosaline Gonzalez has been found and is safe.

According to a news release, Rosaline Jasmine Gonzalez had been missing from the Duke Forest Lane Mobile Park, between NC 10 and Highway 70 near Highway 751 since about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say she will be returned to her mother soon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office thanks the community for their concern.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countydurham countyorange county newsmissing girlmissing childrenorange county sheriff's departmentdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 injured after shots fired from car, Durham police investigating
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Durham pastor forgives thief who stole church trailer
First positive case of coronavirus in NYC, Governor Cuomo confirms
Local universities cancel study abroad programs amid coronavirus outbreak
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Show More
SC 6-year-old hit by truck while waiting for school bus dies
NASA images show lower China pollution amid COVID-19
Biden blasts Trump's military treatment, feels good about NC
Deputies grant 10-year-old's wish to become a crime-fighting robot
Pete Buttigieg calls for unity to Raleigh crowd
More TOP STORIES News