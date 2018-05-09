Orange County deputies investigate death of 8-year-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

An 8-year-old boy died in Orange County. (WTVD)

ORANGE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Orange County deputies are investigating after they say an 8-year-old boy died.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to Tripp Road in Chapel Hill regarding a cardiac arrest.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene the boy was receiving CPR.

EMS transported the boy to UNC Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator D. Hunter with the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2915.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities investigate the death of an 8 year old boy in Orange County

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationchild deathchapel hill newsorange county newsChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News