Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old woman with dementia in Orange County

By
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active search is underway for a missing 75-year-old woman in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching the woods and area around the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department for Maryanne Rosenman.

Rosenman has dementia.

She was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Her husband reported her missing from their home on Stoneridge Drive.

Her home is about a mile from where the command post is set up at the volunteer fire department.

She was last seen wearing a blue-green nightgown. She has blonde hair and a medium build.

Orange County deputies along with other law enforcement teams will be out searching for as long as it's still safe for officers.

Deputies say Rosenman has wandered off before but was found quickly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillsboroughorange countysearchorange county newsdementiamissing woman
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Durham boy with terminal illness wishes for a tree house
Detention officer charged for selling tobacco to inmates
Riding scooters while drunk: A loophole in the law?
State agencies opt out of Cooper's order promising paid parental leave
NCDOT to lay off hundreds of workers
Teacher plans to adopt former student with special needs
Show More
Nicholas Sparks in Raleigh for defamation lawsuit
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Man dies after competing in taco eating contest
Get paid $1,000 to watch 25 hours of 'Friends'
Video shows teen put dog in clothes dryer
More TOP STORIES News