Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old woman with dementia in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active search is underway for a missing 75-year-old woman in Orange County.The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching the woods and area around the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department for Maryanne Rosenman.Rosenman has dementia.She was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.Her husband reported her missing from their home on Stoneridge Drive.Her home is about a mile from where the command post is set up at the volunteer fire department.She was last seen wearing a blue-green nightgown. She has blonde hair and a medium build.Orange County deputies along with other law enforcement teams will be out searching for as long as it's still safe for officers.Deputies say Rosenman has wandered off before but was found quickly.