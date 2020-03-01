Orange County deputies search for missing 12-year-old girl

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl missing since Saturday evening.

According to a news release, Rosaline Jasmine Gonzalez has been missing from the Duke Forest Lane Mobile Park, between NC 10 and Highway 70 near Highway 751 since about 5:15 p.m.

Rosaline stands 5-foot 2-inches and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

According to the Sheriff's office, Rosaline also has connections to the Sanford area and was recently a student at West Lee Middle School.

OCSO has reached out to the Durham Police Department for assistance in the girl's search.

Anyone with information on Rosaline's whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
