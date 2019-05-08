HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fifth grade teacher faces charges of child pornography weeks after Orange County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at his home.
Stefan Winfried Anders was suspended from New Hope Elementary School in April after investigators identified him as the subject of a child porn investigation.
As part of the investigation, deputies took seven cellphones, six computers, more than a dozen USB drives, as well as camera equipment from Anders' home.
Wednesday, the investigators announced that the files on those electronic devices contained explicit photographs of children.
Orange County Sheriff's Office charged Anders with 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators said there are still more files to process, so more charges could be filed against Anders in the future.
Investigators said they have not yet found evidence that any New Hope Elementary School students are in the explicit photographs.
Anders' first court date is set for May 9.
Orange County elementary school teacher accused of having child pornography
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News