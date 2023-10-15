Orange County Deputies ID body found Sunday as Susan Margaret Horkay aka Skylar Brooks

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found Sunday morning.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the person who was found dead on Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, a man walking his dog reported he found a body off Heron Pond Drive just before 9 a.m. The area is near Carrboro and south of White Cross, the OCS office said in a news release.

Monday, investigators identified the person as Susan Margaret Horkay, 35, out of Greensboro, NC. According to investigators, Horkay was also known as Skylar Brooks.

The medical examiner's office believes Horkay/Brooks died no more than 24 hours before the body was discovered, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who may have seen unusual activity or was near Heron Pond Road Saturday evening is asked to call Investigator Gilchrist at (919) 245-2928.

No cause of death has been determined

