'Shoot up the school today:' Orange County teen threatened shooting at Cedar Ridge High School, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County teen was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly sent a text to a classmate saying he was going to "shoot up the school today," deputies say.Dylan W. George, 18, of Mebane, a senior at Cedar Ridge High School, was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.George is accused of sending a text message to a classmate Friday morning, indicating he was going to "shoot up the school."The student who received the text did not recognize the sending number and the student's parents immediately called 911 to report the text.Orange County Schools told ABC11 that there was extra security on campus Friday."The safety of students and employees is our top priority. We respect and appreciate the working relationship we have with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and their willingness to respond quickly to any situation that involves the protection of our school community," Interim Orange County Schools Superintendent Randy Bridges said.Authorities were later able to determine George was the person believed to send the threatening text."Threats to school safety are incredibly dangerous, disruptive, and anxiety producing. Investigators took the text message sent today very seriously. They were tenacious and swift as they worked to protect the teachers, staff, and students at Cedar Ridge. I am grateful the student and the student's parent treated the matter with the appropriate level of alarm. Because of their concern for others, we were able to work with the school to bring this matter to resolution in very short period of time," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.George was placed under a $75,000 secured bond and is expected to appear in court Monday morning.