'Shoot up the school today:' Orange County teen threatened shooting at Cedar Ridge High School, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Orange County teen was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly sent a text to a classmate saying he was going to "shoot up the school today," deputies say.

Dylan W. George, 18, of Mebane, a senior at Cedar Ridge High School, was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

George is accused of sending a text message to a classmate Friday morning, indicating he was going to "shoot up the school."

The student who received the text did not recognize the sending number and the student's parents immediately called 911 to report the text.

Orange County Schools told ABC11 that there was extra security on campus Friday.

"The safety of students and employees is our top priority. We respect and appreciate the working relationship we have with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and their willingness to respond quickly to any situation that involves the protection of our school community," Interim Orange County Schools Superintendent Randy Bridges said.

Authorities were later able to determine George was the person believed to send the threatening text.

"Threats to school safety are incredibly dangerous, disruptive, and anxiety producing. Investigators took the text message sent today very seriously. They were tenacious and swift as they worked to protect the teachers, staff, and students at Cedar Ridge. I am grateful the student and the student's parent treated the matter with the appropriate level of alarm. Because of their concern for others, we were able to work with the school to bring this matter to resolution in very short period of time," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

George was placed under a $75,000 secured bond and is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countystudent arrestedhigh schoolschool threatschoolshootingstudent safety
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with murder in 15-year-old Nash Co. cold case
Man sought in woman's death at Fayetteville motel arrested in Asheboro
Raleigh man grabs 14-year-old, tries to kidnap her, police say
Durham Police arrest man in connection with June fatal shooting
Posting about lost pet could put you at risk for scams
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine festival, Halloween & Barktoberfest
2 Raleigh Bloods gang leaders found guilty of murder, other charges
Show More
DOJ review of Russia probe now a criminal inquiry, source says
Honoring 'National Greasy Foods Day' at the NC State Fair
Fayetteville suspect on the run leaves note 'I killed the woman's daughter'
Nearly $800 million of unclaimed cash available at state fair
5-year old awarded after helping save grandma from burning house
More TOP STORIES News