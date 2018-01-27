Orange County teen charged with sex offenses

Chad Michael Ward (Credit: Alamance County Sheriff's Office)

ALAMANCE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy with multiple sex offenses involving alleged inappropriate contact with two young girls.

Chad Michael Ward, of Efland in Orange County, was arrested Saturday.

The Alamance County Department of Social Services had previously initiated an investigation of an alleged child abuse on September 28, 2017, which helped lead to the arrest of Ward, officials said.

Ward has been charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He has been given a $50,000 unsecured bond as a condition for release from the Alamance County Detention Center.
