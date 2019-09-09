homicide investigation

Woman's body found in yard in Orange County homicide investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A woman was found dead in the front yard of an Orange County home Sunday afternoon.

A release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the woman at a home on the 2500 block of Brown Road. The death is being investigated as a homicide. Deputies were seen investigating around a farm with horses and chickens. A mobile command unit was also on scene.

Deputies seized several animals from the property, including dogs, rabbits and birds.
