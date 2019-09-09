Woman's body found in yard in Orange County homicide investigation

NEW: The sheriff tells me a woman was found dead in the yard of the 2500 Block of Brown Road. Deputies are investigating this as a homicide. https://t.co/ScTe3ACthP — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 9, 2019

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A woman was found dead in the front yard of an Orange County home Sunday afternoon.A release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the woman at a home on the 2500 block of Brown Road. The death is being investigated as a homicide. Deputies were seen investigating around a farm with horses and chickens. A mobile command unit was also on scene.Deputies seized several animals from the property, including dogs, rabbits and birds.