Orange Rural firefighter dies in line of duty

A firefighter with the Orange Rural Fire Department died Monday afternoon, shortly after he helped with a rescue call earlier in the day.The firefighter, whose identity wasn't released, had been with the department since September 2001. He was found unresponsive at the main station in downtown Hillsborough about 1:30 p.m.Revival attempts by the crew on shift and by emergency workers who arrived on the scene were unsuccessful."We are devastated," Orange Rural Fire Chief Jeff Cabe said.The firefighter had started as a junior member of the department before he was 18 and became an employee in 2003.He was one of two Orange Rural firefighters who entered a trench on West Ten Road in Efland on Monday to free a person who was trapped. The department responded as part of a mutual aid agreement with other area fire departments. Because Orange Rural has personnel certified in trench rescue, the department was dispatched to assist in the call along with its heavy rescue unit.