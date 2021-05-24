search and rescue

Oregon hiker found alive after 17 days alone in wilderness

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon -- A 69-year-old Oregon hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago is now home with his family.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Harry Burleigh was found Sunday in Idleyld Park in southwest Oregon.

Authorities said he went camping about two weeks ago but failed to return home when expected. His wife reported him missing on May 7.

After combing through wilderness, a team of searchers located a shelter southwest of another shelter found last weekend, which housed some of Burleigh's fishing gear.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted several photos to Facebook during their search efforts to find Harry Burleigh.



Search crews called out to Burleigh who responded back. He was found walking and complaining of minor pain, but was described as stable. A helicopter was used to hoist Burleigh out of the area.

"This was the outcome we all have been looking for in this case," said Sgt. Brad O'Dell with the sheriff's office. "It is because of our determined search and rescue teams and the partnerships we have with other SAR teams from around the state, that Mr. Burleigh has been reunited with his family [Sunday evening.] The sheriff's office wants to thank everyone who was involved in this mission."

Meanwhile, rescue crews would like to remind everyone of 10 essential items needed for survival when camping.

  • Navigation (map, compass, GPS, personal locator beacon, etc.)
  • Headlamp/flashlight
  • Sunglasses and sunscreen
  • First-aid supplies
  • Fire supplies (To start and sustain a fire)
  • Knife
  • Shelter (tent, garbage sack, tarp, etc.)
  • Extra clothing
  • Extra food
  • Extra water
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregoncampingcamprescuemissing mansearch and rescuenationalu.s. & worldmissing man
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
Body of missing kayaker pulled from Cape Fear River
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
Missing boater found clinging to capsized vessel shares survival story
Boater missing for 2 days found alive while clinging to vessel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 years after NC teens died, new rip current forecast could save others
LATEST: NC giving away $25 cash cards at some vaccine sites
Highway Patrol cracking down ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Man accused in 4 killings in 2 states in custody after manhunt in SC
Woman gets back $1M lottery ticket she had thrown away
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
George Floyd activists call for Monday to be a day of action
Show More
Mother of boy killed in California road rage shooting: 'This is not OK'
More Clouds, Little Cooler Tomorrow
You may see behavioral changes in your pet as you return to work
2 killed in NC plane crash while returning home from visiting family
Mollie Tibbetts trial: Blood in suspect's trunk came from her, DNA analyst says
More TOP STORIES News