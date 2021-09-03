Sports

Oscar de la Hoya withdraws from comeback bout as he fights COVID-19 infection

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

De la Hoya tests positive for COVID, withdraws from fight

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar de la Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not fight Vitor Belfort next weekend.

De la Hoya had planned a comeback to the ring with a fight on Sept. 11 at Staples Center after more than a decade away.

But the boxer posted a video to Instagram from his hospital bed, saying even though he's been vaccinated he is struggling with a COVID-19 infection.

EMBED More News Videos

Oscar de la Hoya posted an Instagram video from his hospital bed explaining how he's struggling with a COVID-19 infection and will not make his comeback fight.



"What are the chances of me getting COVID?" he says in the video. "I've been taking care of myself. This really, really kicked my ass."

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, who similarly hasn't fought for a decade, has agreed to step in and box Belfort in his place.

That fight still needs to get approved by the California State Athletic Commission.

RELATED: De la Hoya talks about motivation for returning to the ring

If it isn't, the promoter is eyeing a move to Florida.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countyboxingcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya talks possible comeback
TOP STORIES
HVAC business still waiting for $45,000 from work at Raleigh mansion
At-home COVID-19 tests offer quick results but there are downsides
Parents concerned after NC HS quiz asks about being a drug dealer
Pediatricians wrestle with treating COVID, getting parents onboard
LATEST: More than 37k more vaccine doses reported in NC
UNC-Chapel Hill students call for stricter COVID-19 protocols
Show More
What to know about COVID-19 variants
Ex-prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case indicted for misconduct
70% of unemployed in NC will stop getting federal benefits Sept. 4
Raleigh mobile golf simulator drives home success during pandemic
Fish with fangs caught in Massachusetts pond
More TOP STORIES News