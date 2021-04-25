Oscars

Emerald Fennell wins best original screenplay, nominated for best director Oscars in feature debut 'Promising Young Woman'

EMBED <>More Videos

Golden Globes: 3 women make history with best director nominations

Coming from a background in acting, Emerald Fennell's first feature film behind the camera, "Promising Young Woman," was nominated for five Oscars. She won best screenplay.

Who is Emerald Fennell?



Coming from a background in acting, Emerald Fennell's first feature film behind the camera, "Promising Young Woman," is nominated for five Oscars.
Fennell herself -- who wrote, directed and produced the comedy-thriller -- is nominated for best director and best original screenplay. The film also has nods for best picture, best actress (Carey Mulligan) and film editing.

She was the first woman to win a screenwriting Oscar since Diablo Cody won with "Juno" in 2008.
EMBED More News Videos

Emerald Fennell wins Best Original Screenplay for 'Promising Young Woman.'



RELATED: Oscars Winners 2021: Full list of 2021 Academy Awards

Before her Oscars buzz, the British filmmaker and actress was known for her portrayals of Camilla Parker Bowles in "The Crown" and Nurse Patsy Mount in "Call the Midwife." She also teamed up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge as one of the showrunners for the British spy thriller "Killing Eve."

Fennell's Oscar nominations



Best Director, Best Original Screenplay

Historic nomination


Seventy women received a total of 76 nominations in 2021, a record for a given year, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Two -- Fennell and Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") -- were nominated for best director for the first time.

Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before: Lina Wertmüller ("Seven Beauties," 1977), Jane Campion ("The Piano," 1994), Sofia Coppola ("Lost in Translation," 2004), Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker," 2009) and Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird," 2018). Bigelow is the only woman to have ever won an Oscar for best director.

The other directing nominees for 2021 were Lee Isaac Chung for "Minari," David Fincher for "Mank" and Thomas Vinterberg for "Another Round."

INTERACTIVE: How women are represented in Oscar nominations



What's "Promising Young Woman" about?


"Promising Young Woman" follows former medical student Cassie (Carey Mulligan) as she exacts a unique form of revenge on predatory men who think of themselves as the "nice guy." Alongside Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox and Connie Britton co-star.

The film centers around the theme of sexual consent, and Fennell expressed hope the movie could help raise awareness among young people.

"If it makes it a bit easier to have this conversation between boys, between men, between men and women, then that's wonderful," Fennell told the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsaward showsacademy awardsmovie newsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' wins best picture
Full 2021 Oscar winners list
OSCARS
Tom Hanks, Laura Dern to host 'A Night in The Academy Museum' on ABC
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures now opens to public
Sneak peek of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Academy Museum announces ticket sales, hours
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Show More
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
More TOP STORIES News