Oscars

Chadwick Boseman once shared why it'd be 'meaningful' to be honored by the Academy

By Candice Williams via GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

Praise for best actor Oscar nominee Chadwick Boseman

LOS ANGELES -- There's no question Chadwick Boseman left an indelible mark on Hollywood.

The late actor, who died at the age of 43 in August after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, has been posthumously nominated for a best actor Oscar for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

During a press run in 2018 for "Black Panther," Boseman told ABC Audio the significance of being recognized by the Academy for his work.

"I think it would be -- it's meaningful any time any film is acknowledged," he said. "And any part of a film -- whether it be behind the scenes, design, director, performers -- is always meaningful to be acknowledged by the Academy."

Boseman is the seventh actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nod. If he wins, he would follow in the footsteps of Peter Finch for "Network" in 1977 and Heath Ledger for "The Dark Knight" in 2009.

Boseman said "being a part of the Academy" gave him a certain understanding of just how important the Oscars race is.

"Because ... I know the caliber of people that are in there," he said. "And that actually vote and care about this art form that we do."

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityoscarsacademy awardsotrc
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
OSCARS
Tom Hanks, Laura Dern to host 'A Night in The Academy Museum' on ABC
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures now opens to public
Sneak peek of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Academy Museum announces ticket sales, hours
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Show More
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
More TOP STORIES News