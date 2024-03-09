Step into the spotlight with the 'Oscars Fan Experience' photo-op at the Academy Museum
ByAshley Mackey
Sunday, March 10, 2024 12:07AM
This weekend, ABC and Amazon Fire TV are inviting guests to visit a free fan photo-op experience celebrating the Oscars at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
LOS ANGELES -- Get ready to strike a pose!
This weekend, ABC and Amazon Fire TV are inviting guests to visit a free fan photo-op experience celebrating the Oscars at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The one-of-a-kind immersive installation allows guests visiting the museum to take the perfect Instagram photo ahead of the big show.
The exhibit is located at the museum on Wilshire Boulevard and is only available to "Oscars Night at the Museum" ticket holders. You can stop by and take your photo on Saturday until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures website.
March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.
Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.
Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.
The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.
The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."
