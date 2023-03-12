WATCH LIVE

Oscars 2023: Oddsmakers bet on 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to win it all

Sunday, March 12, 2023 10:54PM
James Hong reflects on his career and what led him to the Oscars
George Pennacchio interviews James Hong at the Oscars from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

For those who don't want to wait, go ahead and offer congratulations to "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Oddsmakers say it'll win at least six Oscars this year.

Yes, you can bet on the Oscars (in some states, anyway). FanDuel Sportsbook is among the many that has offered odds on the biggest categories, and it predicts - as many others do - that "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is the night's big winner.

A breakdown of some of their bets:

- Best picture, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

- Best actress, Michelle Yeoh

- Best actor, Brendan Fraser

- Best director, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is nominated for 11 Oscars, making it the most nominated film at this year's Academy Awards.

"The title of the movie was the goal. Can we capture this feeling of kind of sensory overload, which is sort of how modern life feels to us," said Daniel Scheinert, who co-directed with Daniel Kwan. "And it's very validating to have people say they felt the same way, that they watched our kind of crazy movie, but actually felt like it was relatable.

The directing pair, affectionately known as "The Daniels," could take home trophies for writing, directing and producing.

"I think when you read a script like ours," said Kwan, "when you say 'yes,' that is like jumping off a cliff and hoping you can build a parachute on the way down."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Mark your calendar: March 12 is Oscar Sunday. The 2023 Oscars air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.

