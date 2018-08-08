Oscars introduce a new category for popular movies

STEVE IERVOLINO
Remember when Chris Rock Oscars hosted the Oscars in 2016 and he quizzed people on the street as to whether or not they'd seen the Academy Award-nominated movies from that year?

And it turned out that many people hadn't even heard of the movies in question, let alone seen them. Well, that may soon change.

Perhaps as a reaction to last year's ratings for the 90th annual Academy Awards, which were the lowest ever, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted Wednesday that a new category is "being designed around achievement in popular film." A representative for the Academy confirmed to "Good Morning America" that the new category will be implemented in time for next year's ceremony, which is scheduled for Feb. 24.

What's more, the ceremony's 2020 show will air even earlier in the year on Feb. 9.

The most welcome piece of news, though, is that the Academy says it will take steps to battle the show's tendency to run long -- way too long, in many cases -- and create a "more globally accessible, three-hour telecast."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Sneak peek at downtown Raleigh's restaurant week
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Mother upset that officer used taser on 11-year-old daughter
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to spend 2 years in prison
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Show More
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
More News