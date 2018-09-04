Ousted Fayetteville city councilman Tyrone Williams charged with child sex crime

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
An ousted Fayetteville city councilman is in more legal trouble. Tyrone Williams is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Williams reluctantly resigned from his position on the city council after allegations came to light that he tried to solicit money from a developer.

Now, an arrest warrant filed August 30 shows Williams is accusing of touching a 10-year-old boy while watching the child.

The incident happened in December shortly before Christmas, Fayetteville Police said.

The case came to light, police told ABC11, when the child and his mother were having a conversation about inappropriate touching and the child disclosed that Williams had touched him.

Williams is charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

At the time of his ouster from the city council, Williams maintained that he had done nothing wrong, saying "I did not violate any law, or ordinance, or other legal authority," and blamed local media for "false and misleading accusations."

Williams was under investigation after allegedly asking Prince Charles Hotel developer Jordan Jones for $15,000 in exchange for handling a favor with a property's title.
