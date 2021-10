RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Downtown Raleigh Alliance's Outdoor Office kicked off on Monday.Under the program, Union Station Plaza is transformed into an outdoor co-working community.It has small meeting tables and free high-speed WiFi.The program runs October 11 through 15 and 18 through 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Some special programming is also scheduled, including yoga and a raffle.