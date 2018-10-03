Outer Banks lighthouse offers free admission to celebrate recovery after Florence

One of the most historic lighthouses on the North Carolina coast will open for free tours, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
Hurricane Florence hit the Outer Banks on Sept. 14. One of the many things it damaged was Cape Lookout Lighthouse.
The lighthouse has been closed since it sustained damage during Florence.
"To celebrate the progress toward recovery from Hurricane Florence," the National Park Service intends to reopen Cape Lookout Lighthouse to the public from Oct. 5-8. Plus, visitors will be allowed inside the lighthouse free of charge.
Head over to the News & Observer for more details about the symbolic opening.
Note: Video attached to this article is drone footage of Florence flooding in Wilmington.
