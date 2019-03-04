Over 100 arrested, 220 charged in statewide Alcohol Law Enforcement operation in North Carolina

By
Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's Alcohol Law Enforcement division arrested roughly 123 people Friday and Saturday evening on alcohol, drug, firearm, and gambling charges.

The arrests came amid a statewide crackdown with various agencies at the local, state, and federal level. Agents targeted locations where alcohol was being sold both legally and illegally.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The statewide operation resulted in the following:

  • 8 search warrants executed
  • 14 firearms seized
  • Controlled substances seized
  • Two illegal distilleries busted
  • Over $13,000 in cash collected

There were a total of 237 charges handed out--93 of which were alcohol-related. Also among the charges were 6 gambling charges and 77 drug-related charges.

"ALE's primary mission is to protect public safety," said Bryan House, acting head of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement. "So we apply considerable resources to regularly train the owners and staff of ABC permitted establishments to help them understand and obey North Carolina law."

In Person County, two people were arrested for the sale and manufacture of moonshine. One of the arrestees happened to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Businesses found in violation with the ABC commission could receive fines, suspensions, or a revocation of their ABC permits.

The counties where the operation was held included, but were not limited to, the following: Alamance, Guilford, Wilson, Nash, Franklin, Person, Wake, Pender, New Hanover, Craven, Iredell, Buncombe, Mecklenburg, and Cumberland.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
ncalcoholdrugs
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Loved ones mourn the deaths of Franklin County plane crash victims
At least 14 dead as storms, possible tornadoes hit Deep South
Former Raleigh officer, 2 women dead in Franklin County plane crash
Burlington man arrested, charged after infant exposed to cocaine
Arctic air moving in this week
Hurricanes host 8th annual Alumni Game
Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with tumor
Show More
Police charge man in Raleigh McDonald's shooting
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Police arrest 3rd suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting
Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to possible engine fires
Experts advise reducing smartphone usage for better health
More TOP STORIES News