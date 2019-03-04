Over 100 arrested, 220 charged in statewide Alcohol Law Enforcement operation in North Carolina

8 search warrants executed

14 firearms seized

Controlled substances seized

Two illegal distilleries busted

Over $13,000 in cash collected

Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's Alcohol Law Enforcement division arrested roughly 123 people Friday and Saturday evening on alcohol, drug, firearm, and gambling charges.The arrests came amid a statewide crackdown with various agencies at the local, state, and federal level. Agents targeted locations where alcohol was being sold both legally and illegally.The statewide operation resulted in the following:There were a total of 237 charges handed out--93 of which were alcohol-related. Also among the charges were 6 gambling charges and 77 drug-related charges."ALE's primary mission is to protect public safety," said Bryan House, acting head of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement. "So we apply considerable resources to regularly train the owners and staff of ABC permitted establishments to help them understand and obey North Carolina law."In Person County, two people were arrested for the sale and manufacture of moonshine. One of the arrestees happened to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.Businesses found in violation with the ABC commission could receive fines, suspensions, or a revocation of their ABC permits.The counties where the operation was held included, but were not limited to, the following: Alamance, Guilford, Wilson, Nash, Franklin, Person, Wake, Pender, New Hanover, Craven, Iredell, Buncombe, Mecklenburg, and Cumberland.