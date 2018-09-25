An overturned tractor-trailer closed the southbound lanes of US 1 in Apex on Tuesday afternoon.The incident happened before 12 p.m. on US 1 near I-540.A pickup truck towing a small trailer slowed due to a possible mechanical issue in the left land of US 1. The pickup was still partially in the roadway when it was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer hauling used oil filters from Noble Oil Company.The driver of the pickup was not injured.The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained serious injuries and was flown to Duke University Hospital.The roadway is expected to remain closed southbound until 3:00 p.m.A detour is in place and one lane of US 1 north is closed.