Overturned tractor-trailer closes southbound lanes of US 1 in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
An overturned tractor-trailer closed the southbound lanes of US 1 in Apex on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened before 12 p.m. on US 1 near I-540.

A pickup truck towing a small trailer slowed due to a possible mechanical issue in the left land of US 1. The pickup was still partially in the roadway when it was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer hauling used oil filters from Noble Oil Company.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained serious injuries and was flown to Duke University Hospital.

The roadway is expected to remain closed southbound until 3:00 p.m.


A detour is in place and one lane of US 1 north is closed.
