Fayetteville florist delivers flowers to families for soldiers overseas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- As floral shops scramble to prepare and deliver orders for Valentine's Day, one Fayetteville flower shop is bringing smiles from loved stationed overseas.

Owens Florist says they will fulfill up to 300 orders on Valentine's Day alone of both local and orders coming from deployed Fort Bragg soldiers.

The shop's owner, Barbara Colman, said it's a special way to help soldiers stay in touch with their loved ones, even when they are far away from home.

"There's a lot of preparation, a lot of orders for flowers that need to be placed months ahead of time," said Colman.

For the full staff on hand, it's more than just a busy flower delivery day.

"We love just giving that hometown feel that they aren't that far away. Because they can call us and order online we can just make their spouse happy during this difficult time," said Colman.

Barbara says those needing last-minute bouquets might be out of luck, by the end of the day, the shop plans to sell out of all the Valentine's Day arrangements.
